The Boston Celtics will play the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Philadelphia is 43-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are scoring 120.5 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Boston is ceding 110.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.4.

The Celtics are averaging 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

76ers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the 76ers are putting up fewer points at home (114.2 per game) than on the road (116.2). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (109.5) than on the road (112.3).

At home the 76ers are averaging 25.7 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Marcus Smart Questionable Chest Contusion

76ers Injuries