Brent Burns will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Burns' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus of +19, while averaging 23:13 on the ice per game.

In 17 of 82 games this year, Burns has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 47 of 82 games this year, Burns has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 58.5% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Burns having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 6 60 Points 3 18 Goals 0 42 Assists 3

