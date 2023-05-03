Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Marlins on May 3, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Braves vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Kyle Wright Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Wright Stats
- Kyle Wright (0-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his fifth start of the season.
Wright Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 27
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|7
|4
|3
|2
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 16
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 11
|3.0
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Wright's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 42 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a .362/.453/.586 slash line so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|May. 1
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 1
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Sean Murphy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Murphy Stats
- Sean Murphy has 24 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .276/.422/.632 so far this year.
Murphy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Marlins
|May. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|May. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|6
|8
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has collected 40 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .435/.509/.543 slash line on the season.
- Arraez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with three walks and two RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 21 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI.
- He's slashed .212/.304/.444 so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.