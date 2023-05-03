On Wednesday, May 3 at 6:40 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (20-10) visit the Miami Marlins (16-14) at LoanDepot park. Kyle Wright will get the nod for the Braves, while Braxton Garrett will take the mound for the Marlins.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Wright - ATL (0-1, 4.86 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 17 (65.4%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Braves have gone 14-3 (82.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Marlins have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a mark of 6-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) Matt Olson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Vaughn Grissom 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

