The Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Ayton had 14 points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 125-107 loss against the Nuggets.

Now let's dig into Ayton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 18.0 15.6 Rebounds 9.5 10.0 10.0 Assists -- 1.7 0.9 PRA 26.5 29.7 26.5 PR 25.5 28 25.6



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 12.0% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets allow 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets concede 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 30 14 7 1 0 0 0 4/6/2023 32 16 5 2 0 2 0 3/31/2023 28 8 10 1 0 0 1 12/25/2022 38 22 16 2 1 2 2

