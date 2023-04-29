The Mexico Open at Vidanta is in progress, and following the second round Taylor Pendrith is in 12th place at -7.

Looking to place a wager on Taylor Pendrith at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Pendrith has finished below par five times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 14 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Pendrith has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Pendrith has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 37 -5 271 0 17 1 3 $2M

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

The most recent time Pendrith played this event was in 2023, and he finished 12th.

At 7,456 yards, Vidanta Vallarta is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,295 yards.

The average course Pendrith has played in the past year has been 137 yards shorter than the 7,456 yards Vidanta Vallarta will be at for this event.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the RBC Heritage, which placed him in the 46th percentile among all competitors.

Pendrith shot better than only 7% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Pendrith fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Pendrith did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

Pendrith's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

In that last competition, Pendrith's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Pendrith ended the RBC Heritage without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Pendrith finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Pendrith's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

