Rangers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 29 features the New York Rangers hosting the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2. The Devils lead the series 3-2. The Rangers are favored (-125) in this decisive matchup against the Devils (+105).
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-125)
|Devils (+105)
|-
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have gone 35-25 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- New York is 33-23 (winning 58.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- The Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have been an underdog in 23 games this season, and won 15 (65.2%).
- New Jersey has a record of 11-3, a 78.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Devils, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
Rangers vs. Devils Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|273 (12th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|216 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|59 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In New York's past 10 contests, it went over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 273 total, which makes them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Rangers are ranked fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57 this season.
Devils Advanced Stats
- The Devils didn't go over the total in a single one of their most recent 10 games.
- Over the last 10 games, Devils' games average 9.9 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Devils have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Devils' 222 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the league.
- They have a +67 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.
