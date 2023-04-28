You can wager on player prop bet odds for Kirill Kaprizov, Jason Robertson and other players on the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars ahead of their matchup at 9:30 PM ET on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kaprizov, who has 75 points (40 goals, 35 assists) and plays an average of 21:06 per game.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Apr. 21 0 0 0 1 at Stars Apr. 19 0 0 0 2 at Stars Apr. 17 1 0 1 6

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 67 points (22 goals, 45 assists) to the team.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Apr. 21 2 0 2 2 at Stars Apr. 19 0 1 1 2 at Stars Apr. 17 0 1 1 3

Matthew Boldy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Matthew Boldy's 63 points this season have come via 31 goals and 32 assists.

Boldy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Apr. 25 0 0 0 2 vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 at Stars Apr. 19 0 1 1 7 at Stars Apr. 17 0 0 0 7

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Robertson has recorded 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games for Dallas, good for 109 points.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Apr. 19 0 2 2 4 vs. Wild Apr. 17 1 0 1 7

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Jamie Benn is a key piece of the offense for Dallas with 78 total points this season. He has scored 33 goals and added 45 assists in 82 games.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 19 1 1 2 3 vs. Wild Apr. 17 0 1 1 4

