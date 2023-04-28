Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Stars NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6 on April 28, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Kirill Kaprizov, Jason Robertson and other players on the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars ahead of their matchup at 9:30 PM ET on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kaprizov, who has 75 points (40 goals, 35 assists) and plays an average of 21:06 per game.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|6
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 67 points (22 goals, 45 assists) to the team.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 21
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Apr. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
Matthew Boldy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Matthew Boldy's 63 points this season have come via 31 goals and 32 assists.
Boldy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Stars
|Apr. 17
|0
|0
|0
|7
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Robertson has recorded 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games for Dallas, good for 109 points.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|7
Put your picks to the test and bet on Wild vs. Stars player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Jamie Benn is a key piece of the offense for Dallas with 78 total points this season. He has scored 33 goals and added 45 assists in 82 games.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Wild
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.