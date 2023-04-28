Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Necas in that upcoming Hurricanes-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:24 per game on the ice, is +5.

Necas has netted a goal in a game 28 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Necas has a point in 50 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 19 of them.

Necas has an assist in 33 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Necas goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Necas Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +25 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 82 Games 12 71 Points 4 28 Goals 2 43 Assists 2

