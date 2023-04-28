The New York Islanders hit the ice in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Friday, April 28, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-2. Bookmakers give the Islanders -120 moneyline odds in this decisive matchup against the Hurricanes (+100).

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-120) Hurricanes (+100) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been made an underdog 13 times this season, and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

Carolina has entered nine games this season as an underdog by +100 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.

The Hurricanes have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 242 (22nd) Goals 262 (15th) 217 (5th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 34 (32nd) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 39 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes and their opponents hit the total on one occasion over Carolina's most recent 10 games.

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4.

The Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Hurricanes have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, allowing 210 goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

Their seventh-best goal differential is +52.

