Max Fried will take the hill for the Atlanta Braves (17-9) on Friday, April 28 against the New York Mets (15-11), who will answer with David Peterson. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

The Braves are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mets (+115). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (1-0, 0.60 ERA) vs Peterson - NYM (1-3, 7.36 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 15 (65.2%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 13-3 record (winning 81.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Mets have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mets have played as an underdog of +115 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mets have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

