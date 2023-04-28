Braves vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (17-9) versus the New York Mets (15-11) at Citi Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on April 28.
The probable starters are Max Fried (1-0) for the Braves and David Peterson (1-3) for the Mets.
Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Mets 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Braves have won 15 out of the 23 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta is 13-3 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 134 total runs this season.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 23
|Astros
|L 5-2
|Max Fried vs Cristian Javier
|April 24
|Marlins
|W 11-0
|Spencer Strider vs Edward Cabrera
|April 25
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Charlie Morton vs Bryan Hoeing
|April 26
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 27
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
|April 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Max Fried vs David Peterson
|April 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Tylor Megill
|April 30
|@ Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Jose Butto
|May 1
|@ Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Kodai Senga
|May 2
|@ Marlins
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 3
|@ Marlins
|-
|Max Fried vs Braxton Garrett
