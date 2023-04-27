How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights ready for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 27, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are on top 3-1 in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Tune in on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM as the Golden Knights look to take down the Jets.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/24/2023
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|4-2 VEG
|4/22/2023
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|5-4 (F/OT) VEG
|4/20/2023
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-2 VEG
|4/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-1 WPG
|12/13/2022
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|6-5 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL play.
- The Golden Knights rank 14th in the NHL with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets' total of 224 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 10th in the league.
- The Jets' 246 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Jets have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|32
|49
|81
|40
|42
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|59
|75
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|49%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|50.8%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.