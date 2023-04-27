How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks face off in the opening round, with a decisive Game 6 coming up.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Celtics vs. Hawks with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots better than 48.6% from the field, it is 29-2 overall.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.
- The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.
- When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 39-3.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta is 30-20 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.
- The Hawks average seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).
- Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics post 120.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.
- When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (37.4%).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks score more points per game at home (119.6) than on the road (117.2), and also allow fewer points at home (117.4) than on the road (118.9).
- Atlanta is allowing fewer points at home (117.4 per game) than on the road (118.9).
- At home the Hawks are collecting 25.3 assists per game, 0.6 more than on the road (24.7).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dejounte Murray
|Out
|Suspension
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.