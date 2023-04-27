The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are battling in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

These two teams rack up a combined 236.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 229.5 points per game combined, 1.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has won 35 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 47 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 30.5 -105 30.1 Jaylen Brown 26.5 -120 26.6 Derrick White 15.5 -115 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 13.5 -115 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 +100 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jaylen Brown or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.