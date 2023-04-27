How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves will look to Ozzie Albies for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 40 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .459 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' .259 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (130 total).
- The Braves' .340 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 9.5 times per game, the third-worst average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.38 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.237).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Wright (0-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.93 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Wright is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.4 frames per appearance on the hill.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Astros
|L 6-3
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Framber Valdez
|4/23/2023
|Astros
|L 5-2
|Home
|Max Fried
|Cristian Javier
|4/24/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Edward Cabrera
|4/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bryan Hoeing
|4/26/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/27/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|4/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tylor Megill
|4/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jose Butto
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Kodai Senga
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Sandy Alcantara
