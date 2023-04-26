Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .263 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and four walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Albies has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (18 of 24), with multiple hits six times (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (25.0%), homering in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- Albies has driven home a run in 11 games this season (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In nine games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 49th.
