On Tuesday, Vaughn Grissom (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vaughn Grissom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom is hitting .273 with a double and a walk.

In seven of nine games this year (77.8%), Grissom has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his nine games this season.

Grissom has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings