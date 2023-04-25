Stefan Noesen will be in action Tuesday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena. Looking to wager on Noesen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Stefan Noesen vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Noesen Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Noesen has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 12:20 on the ice per game.

Noesen has a goal in 15 of 78 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Noesen has a point in 34 games this season (out of 78), including multiple points six times.

In 21 of 78 games this year, Noesen has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Noesen has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Noesen Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+25).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 78 Games 8 36 Points 6 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 4

