Kirill Kaprizov and Jason Robertson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars play at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 109 points in 82 games (46 goals and 63 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Apr. 19 0 2 2 4 vs. Wild Apr. 17 1 0 1 7 vs. Blues Apr. 13 0 0 0 4

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Jamie Benn has accumulated 78 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 19 1 1 2 3 vs. Wild Apr. 17 0 1 1 4 vs. Blues Apr. 13 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Kaprizov's 40 goals and 35 assists in 67 games for Minnesota add up to 75 total points on the season.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Apr. 21 0 0 0 1 at Stars Apr. 19 0 0 0 2 at Stars Apr. 17 1 0 1 6 at Predators Apr. 13 0 0 0 0

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Mats Zuccarello is a top offensive contributor for Minnesota with 67 total points this season. He has scored 22 goals and added 45 assists in 78 games.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Apr. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Apr. 21 2 0 2 2 at Stars Apr. 19 0 1 1 2 at Stars Apr. 17 0 1 1 3 at Predators Apr. 13 0 0 0 0

