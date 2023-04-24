The New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils Monday in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN. The Rangers have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Devils are underdogs (+140) against the Rangers (-165).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Rangers 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-165)

Rangers (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.4)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 47-22-13 overall and 10-14-24 in overtime games.

New York is 11-9-11 (33 points) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

In the 12 games this season the Rangers registered just one goal, they went 2-8-2 (six points).

New York has scored exactly two goals in 22 games this season (4-7-11 record, 19 points).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals 49 times, and are 43-5-1 in those games (to register 87 points).

In the 33 games when New York has scored a single power-play goal, it went 23-7-3 to register 49 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, New York is 28-15-4 (60 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 21-6-10 to register 52 points.

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils (52-22-8 overall) have posted a record of 14-8-22 in matchups that have required OT this season.

New Jersey has earned 42 points (19-6-4) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

This season the Devils scored just one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-11-1 (three points).

When New Jersey has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 11 points (5-6-1 record).

The Devils have scored three or more goals 60 times, earning 100 points from those matchups (47-7-6).

This season, New Jersey has recorded a single power-play goal in 43 games and picked up 64 points with a record of 31-10-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 35-17-6 (76 points).

The Devils' opponents have had more shots in 26 games. The Devils finished 17-7-2 in those contests (36 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 16th 31.5 Shots 34.4 4th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 7th 24.1% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 13th 80.7% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

