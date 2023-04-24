The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .256 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 25th in slugging.

In 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%) Olson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (31.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (50.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (27.3%).

In 12 of 22 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings