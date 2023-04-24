Kevin Pillar -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .211.

In seven of 12 games this season, Pillar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Pillar has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings