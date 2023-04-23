The New York Islanders are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Sunday, April 23, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes are on top 2-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Islanders -125 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Hurricanes (+105).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will secure the win in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-125)

Islanders (-125) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-0.6)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have posted a record of 14-9-23 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 52-21-9.

Carolina has earned 52 points (23-6-6) in its 35 games decided by one goal.

This season the Hurricanes registered just one goal in seven games and have gone 2-4-1 (five points).

When Carolina has scored two goals this season, they've earned 13 points (5-7-3 record).

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals 57 times, earning 99 points from those matchups (47-5-5).

This season, Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in 23 games and picked up 40 points with a record of 20-3-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 45-18-4 (94 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-4-3 to register 17 points.

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 22nd 2.95 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 19th 30.8 Shots 34.8 3rd 13th 31 Shots Allowed 26 1st 32nd 15.3% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 9th 82.2% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO

TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

