Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes playing at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have a 2-1 lead in the series. Oddsmakers give the Islanders -125 odds on the moneyline in this matchup against the Hurricanes (+105).
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-125)
|Hurricanes (+105)
|5.5
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won five, or 41.7%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Carolina has a record of 1-3 when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.
- Carolina has played 40 games this season that finished with over 5.5 goals.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|242 (22nd)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|217 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|34 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|39 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina and its opponents didn't combine to go over the total in any of the Hurricanes' last 10 games.
- The Hurricanes have averaged a total of 5.8 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's total of 5.5.
- Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are averaging 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.4 goals.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among league teams.
- Their seventh-best goal differential is +52.
