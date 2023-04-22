On Saturday, Kevin Pillar (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is batting .219 with a double and two walks.

Pillar has had a base hit in six of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Pillar has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

