Hurricanes vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
On Friday the Carolina Hurricanes take the road to square off with the New York Islanders for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have a 2-0 lead in the series. Oddsmakers list the Hurricanes as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +100 odds on the moneyline against the Islanders (-120).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we think will come out on top in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Friday
Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-120)
- Computer Predicted Total: 5.7
- Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-0.4)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have posted a record of 14-9-23 in games that have required OT this season.
- Carolina has earned 52 points (23-6-6) in its 35 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the six games this season the Hurricanes finished with just one goal, they have earned five points.
- Carolina has earned 13 points (5-7-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 57 games, earning 99 points from those contests.
- Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in 23 games this season and has registered 40 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 45-18-4 (94 points).
- The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Hurricanes went 7-3-3 in those matchups (17 points).
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|22nd
|2.95
|Goals Scored
|3.2
|15th
|5th
|2.65
|Goals Allowed
|2.56
|2nd
|19th
|30.8
|Shots
|34.8
|3rd
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|26
|1st
|32nd
|15.3%
|Power Play %
|19.8%
|19th
|9th
|82.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.4%
|2nd
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.