Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (14-5) and the Houston Astros (9-10) matching up at Truist Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on April 21.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (2-0) for the Atlanta Braves and Hunter Brown (2-0) for the Houston Astros.

Braves vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Braves vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 12, or 70.6%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 12-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 97.

The Braves have a 3.28 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule