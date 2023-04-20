Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round showcases the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers squaring off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 20 on TBS, SN360, and TVAS. The Rangers have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Devils are the favorite (-135) in this matchup with the Rangers (+115).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to bring home the victory in Thursday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Devils vs. Rangers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Devils 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-135)

Devils (-135) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.7)

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have a 52-22-8 record overall, with a 13-8-21 record in contests that have needed overtime.

In the 28 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 18-6-4 record (good for 40 points).

In the 12 games this season the Devils registered just one goal, they went 1-10-1 (three points).

New Jersey has finished 4-6-1 in the 11 games this season when it scored two goals (registering nine points).

The Devils have scored at least three goals 60 times, and are 47-7-6 in those games (to register 100 points).

In the 41 games when New Jersey has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 62 points after finishing 30-9-2.

In the 58 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 35-17-6 (76 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents 24 times, and went 16-6-2 (34 points).

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have earned a record of 10-13-23 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 47-22-13.

New York has earned 32 points (11-9-10) in its 30 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 11 games this season when the Rangers ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-8-1).

New York has 19 points (4-7-11) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Rangers have earned 85 points in their 48 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, New York has scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games has a record of 23-7-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, New York has posted a record of 27-15-3 (57 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents 37 times this season, and earned 52 points in those games.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.33 12th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.63 4th 4th 34.4 Shots 31.5 16th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 29.3 6th 13th 21.9% Power Play % 24.1% 7th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 80.7% 13th

Devils vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS

TBS, SN360, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

