Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken Thursday at Ball Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken have a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Avalanche are favored (-225) in this game against the Kraken (+190).
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-225)
|Kraken (+190)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have gone 39-22 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Colorado has a 17-4 record (winning 81.0% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 43 times, and won 19, or 44.2%, of those games.
- Seattle has entered four games this season as the underdog by +190 or more and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 34.5%.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Colorado has gone over twice in its past 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Avalanche's 274 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Avalanche are one of the best squads in league action, conceding 223 goals to rank ninth.
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +51.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Seattle has hit the over twice.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 9 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
