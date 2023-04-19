Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After batting .415 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Nick Martinez) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .448, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .553.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has an RBI in six of 18 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (90.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Martinez (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 5.60 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
