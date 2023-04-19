The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-8) 222 -350 +290 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-8.5) 221.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-8.5) 224 -370 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-8.5) 223.5 -340 +280 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
  • The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 115.8 per outing (18th in NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams score 228.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this year.

