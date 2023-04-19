Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has a double, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .085.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in four of 14 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this season.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Martinez (0-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
