The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 coming up.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: NBA TV

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 26-4 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.

The 116.9 points per game the Bucks average are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Milwaukee has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

This season, Miami has a 29-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.

The Heat score just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (113.3).

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have played better in home games this year, scoring 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Milwaukee has been better at home this year, allowing 112.5 points per game, compared to 114.1 on the road.

At home, the Bucks are making 0.1 more threes per game (14.9) than when playing on the road (14.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (36.2%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat put up 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than away (107.5). Defensively they allow 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (109.3).

The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Back Wesley Matthews Out Calf

Heat Injuries