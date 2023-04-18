Marcell Ozuna -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .091 with a double, two home runs and six walks.

In four of 13 games this season, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

