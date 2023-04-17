Hurricanes vs. Islanders NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena Monday to play the New York Islanders for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Islanders are underdogs (+145) against the Hurricanes (-175).
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Islanders Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-170
|+145
|-
|BetMGM
|-175
|+145
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-179
|+150
|5.5
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- New York has played 41 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.
- In the 20 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 12-8 in those games.
- The Islanders have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.
- Carolina is 9-5 when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter (64.3% win percentage).
- New York has played with moneyline odds of +145 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+185)
|0.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+105)
|Jordan Staal
|0.5 (+240)
|0.5 (+140)
|-
|Martin Necas
|0.5 (+115)
|0.5 (-161)
|2.5 (-125)
Islanders Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Noah Dobson
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (+115)
|2.5 (+130)
|Kyle Palmieri
|0.5 (+270)
|0.5 (+130)
|1.5 (-200)
|Anders Lee
|0.5 (+270)
|0.5 (+125)
|2.5 (+135)
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|0-0
|2-8-0
|6.1
|2.5
|2.3
Islanders Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|0-0
|4-5-1
|5.8
|2.7
|2.1
