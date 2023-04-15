After the second round of the RBC Heritage, Zach Johnson is in 23rd at -5.

Zach Johnson Insights

Johnson has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Johnson has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Johnson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Johnson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 43 -3 269 0 12 0 0 $639,405

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Johnson's past 10 appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 37th.

Johnson has made the cut in six of his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

Johnson last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 23rd.

Measuring 7,213 yards, Harbour Town Golf Links is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,295 yards.

Courses that Johnson has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,236 yards, 23 yards longer than the 7,213-yard Harbour Town Golf Links this week.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 54th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which landed him in the 45th percentile of the field.

Johnson was better than 37% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Johnson carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Johnson recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.5).

Johnson had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 3.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

In that last competition, Johnson's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Johnson finished the Masters Tournament underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Johnson finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Johnson's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

