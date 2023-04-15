Following the second round of the RBC Heritage, Tyrrell Hatton is in 34th at -4.

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Hatton has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hatton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Hatton has finished in the top five twice in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Hatton finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 24 -4 271 0 16 2 4 $5.6M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Hatton has one top-five finish in his past six appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 26th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

The most recent time Hatton played this event was in 2023, and he finished 34th.

Harbour Town Golf Links measures 7,213 yards for this tournament, 82 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,295).

The courses that Hatton has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,301 yards, while Harbour Town Golf Links will be at 7,213 yards this week.

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton finished in the 31st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament ranked in the 45th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.14).

Hatton was better than 44% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Hatton carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Hatton carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.5).

Hatton's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were less than the field average of 3.5.

In that most recent competition, Hatton's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Hatton finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 5.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Hatton outperformed the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Hatton Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hatton's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

