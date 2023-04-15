Kevin Streelman is in 46th place, with a score of -3, after the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Kevin Streelman Insights

Streelman has finished under par six times and scored nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Streelman has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Streelman's average finish has been 40th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Streelman has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Streelman hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 43 -4 272 0 17 1 1 $961,727

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Streelman has three top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 29th.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

The most recent time Streelman played this event was in 2023, and he finished 46th.

Harbour Town Golf Links measures 7,213 yards for this tournament, 82 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,295).

Harbour Town Golf Links is 7,213 yards, 53 yards shorter than the average course Streelman has played in the past year (7,266).

Streelman's Last Time Out

Streelman was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Streelman shot better than 64% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Streelman did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Streelman recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (two).

Streelman's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the field average (5.1).

In that last outing, Streelman's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Streelman ended the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Streelman outperformed the field's average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Streelman Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Streelman's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

