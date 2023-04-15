The RBC Heritage is in progress, and following the second round Justin Lower is in 60th place at -2.

Looking to bet on Justin Lower at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Justin Lower Insights

Lower has finished below par four times and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lower has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Lower's average finish has been 65th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 37 -7 270 0 18 1 3 $1.2M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Lower last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 60th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 7,213 yards.

Lower will take to the 7,213-yard course this week at Harbour Town Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 7,290 yards during the past year.

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Valero Texas Open, which landed him in the 33rd percentile among all competitors.

Lower was better than 45% of the competitors at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Lower carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Lower had more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (two).

Lower had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

In that most recent tournament, Lower's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Lower ended the Valero Texas Open recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Lower had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Lower Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lower's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

