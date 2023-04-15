Jim Herman is in 60th place, with a score of -2, after the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to wager on Jim Herman at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Jim Herman Insights

Herman has finished under par seven times and shot 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Herman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Herman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Herman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 50 -4 260 0 7 0 0 $241,018

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In his past seven appearances at this event, Herman has had an average finishing position of 50th.

Herman has made the cut four times in his previous seven entries in this event.

The most recent time Herman played this event was in 2023, and he finished 60th.

Harbour Town Golf Links measures 7,213 yards for this tournament, 82 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,295).

Harbour Town Golf Links is 7,213 yards, 39 yards shorter than the average course Herman has played in the past year (7,252).

Herman's Last Time Out

Herman was in the ninth percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

Herman shot better than 50% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Herman failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Herman had two bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

Herman's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the field average of 5.1.

In that most recent outing, Herman's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Herman ended the Valero Texas Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Herman finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Herman Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Herman's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.