Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (10-4) and the Kansas City Royals (4-10) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 15.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (1-0) for the Atlanta Braves and Kris Bubic (0-1) for the Kansas City Royals.

Braves vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 12 times and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

Atlanta is 6-2 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Atlanta has scored 73 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule