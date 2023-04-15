Braves vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (10-4) and the Kansas City Royals (4-10) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 15.
The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (1-0) for the Atlanta Braves and Kris Bubic (0-1) for the Kansas City Royals.
Braves vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Braves vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 12 times and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 6-2 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Atlanta has scored 73 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 9
|Padres
|L 10-2
|Dylan Dodd vs Seth Lugo
|April 10
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Bryce Elder vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 11
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Kyle Wright vs Luis Cessa
|April 12
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Spencer Strider vs Hunter Greene
|April 14
|@ Royals
|W 10-3
|Charlie Morton vs Brady Singer
|April 15
|@ Royals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Kris Bubic
|April 16
|@ Royals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Greinke
|April 17
|@ Padres
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ryan Weathers
|April 18
|@ Padres
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Blake Snell
|April 19
|@ Padres
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Martínez
|April 21
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Hunter Brown
