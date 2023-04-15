Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Kris Bubic) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Royals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .327 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Riley enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 21.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season, Riley has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (57.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (71.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bubic (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.