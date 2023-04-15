Adam Schenk is in 60th place, with a score of -2, following the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to place a bet on Adam Schenk at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Adam Schenk Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Schenk has shot under par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Schenk has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Schenk has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Schenk has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 35 -4 273 0 20 1 2 $2.4M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Schenk has had an average finish of 43rd in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Schenk made the cut in two of his past five entries in this event.

Schenk finished 60th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 7,213 yards this week, which is 82 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Schenk has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,263 yards, 50 yards longer than the 7,213-yard Harbour Town Golf Links this week.

Schenk's Last Time Out

Schenk shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 25th percentile of competitors.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open placed him in the 34th percentile.

Schenk was better than 50% of the competitors at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Schenk did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Schenk recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

Schenk's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the field average of 5.1.

In that last outing, Schenk carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Schenk ended the Valero Texas Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Schenk carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Schenk Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Schenk's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.