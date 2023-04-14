The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .229 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in five of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Singer (1-0) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
