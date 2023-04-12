Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr., who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .931, fueled by an OBP of .431 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (nine of 12), with more than one hit six times (50.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Acuna has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 58.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (25.0%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Greene (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering hits.
