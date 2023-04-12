(8-4) will square off against the (4-6) at Truist Park on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 18 Ks, Spencer Strider will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Braves have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +220. The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 5.63 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-275) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.64 back.

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won six of those games.

The Braves have not played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Reds have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Reds the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +220 moneyline listed for this contest.

Braves vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Matt Olson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+190) Sam Hilliard 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+340)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

