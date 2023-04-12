Wednesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (8-4) versus the Cincinnati Reds (4-6) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on April 12.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (1-0) for the Atlanta Braves and Hunter Greene for the Cincinnati Reds.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

This season, the Braves have won six out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has not been bigger favorites this season than the -275 moneyline set for this game.

The Braves have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored 58 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule