After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has two home runs and five walks while hitting .071.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in two of nine games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings