Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has two home runs and five walks while hitting .071.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in two of nine games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Reds' 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
- The Reds will send Cessa (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing hits.
