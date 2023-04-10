The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) host the Ottawa Senators (38-35-7) at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO. The Hurricanes fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Senators are coming off a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-190) Senators (+160) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 46 of their 69 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Carolina has a 24-11 record (winning 68.6% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 65.5% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 250 (19th) Goals 253 (17th) 202 (2nd) Goals Allowed 264 (21st) 49 (19th) Power Play Goals 71 (2nd) 40 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 57 (22nd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 games, it hit the over twice.

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 2.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes are ranked 19th in the league with 250 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 202 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +48.

